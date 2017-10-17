HBO sounds impressed with Game of Thrones spin-offs

From Digital Spy

HBO is making it sound increasingly likely that one of the five Game of Thrones spin-offs in development will be making it to screens before long.

A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin is hard at work with five different sets of writers on Game of Thrones companion shows that will all be set before the events of the current series.

There was an update on the spin-offs at the MIPCOM entertainment conference in Cannes on Monday (October 16), when HBO chairman Richard Plepler teased that he's been impressed by the pitches thus far (via Entertainment Weekly).

Photo credit: HBO More

"It's a fantastic group of writers and talent, most of whom have lived inside the Thrones eco-system so are very, very familiar with its intricacies," Plepler told attendees.

The HBO boss went on to say: "I think we will find with this embarrassment of riches an exciting property for us to move forward with. We are looking at some things, I have read a couple of early bibles and I'm excited about what I've seen."

The only familiar face from Game of Thrones' current team, Bryan Cogman, is officially on board for one of the spin-offs, making Plepler's comments slightly interesting. All indications are that Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will focus on their new show Confederate, rather than work on any of the prequels.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has previously indicated that the premium channel only expects to make one of the five projects, although perhaps Plepler is indicating that they've struck gold with multiple ideas?

Photo credit: Getty Images More

Last month, George RR Martin hinted that one of the projects could air as early as 2019 - the same year that Game of Thrones is expected to conclude with its eighth season.

Take that prediction with a grain of salt, since George has also been promising us for years that his book The Winds of Winter is coming… yet we still don't have it on our e-readers.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like