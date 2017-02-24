Hayao Miyazaki Ending Retirement to Work on New Studio Ghibli Film

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the greatest filmmakers ever. He is best known in the U.S. for Princess Mononoke (1997), Spirited Away (2001), and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004). The Japanese animation legend’s career started in 1963. In 1985, he co-founded Studio Ghibli, and then, with a résumé covering five decades, he announced his retirement in 2013. “I know I’ve said I would retire many times in the past,” he said at the time. “Many of you must think, ‘Once again.’ But this time I am quite serious. This will never happen again.”

Japanese animation filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. (Photo: AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi) More

Well … it’s happening again. Studio Ghibli Executive Director Toshio Suzuki confirmed Miyazaki was ending his retirement. Kyodo News reports Suzuki confirmed it during a pre-Oscars event for The Red Turtle. “He is creating [the movie] in Tokyo, working hard right now,” Suzuki said. “[The storyboard] was quite exciting, but if I’d told him it was good, I know it would ruin my own retirement. Nevertheless, I put my own feelings aside and told him straight, ‘This is fascinating.’” The movie’s title and plot have not yet been announced.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts On What He Thinks is Essential in a Metal Gear Solid Movie:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.