Harvey Weinstein's contract appears to factor in pay offs for harassment

Harvey Weinstein’s contract with The Weinstein Company appears to have a clause in it which factors in the paying off of harassment claims.

According to TMZ, which has seen the document, if he paid off claimants for any form of ‘misconduct’, it was deemed a ‘cure’ for the matter and no further action would be taken.

It reads that if Weinstein ‘treated someone improperly in violation of the company’s Code of Conduct’, then he had to reimburse the company for any settlements or judgements that would result.

“You [Weinstein] will pay the company liquidated damages of $250,000 for the first such instance, $500,000 for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each additional instance,” it goes on.

The article goes on to say that The Weinstein Company board ‘knew Weinstein had settled prior lawsuits brought by various women, but they “assumed” it was to cover up consensual affairs’.

As a result of the contract’s wording, it’s suggested that Weinstein may have been fired from the company illegally.

However, it would be legal to fire him if he’s indicted or convicted of a crime, an instance that is looking increasingly possible.

Police in the UK and the US have launched investigations into claims against the producer.

Merseyside Police said it had received a reports of an alleged sexual assault in London in the 1980s, and has referred the matter to Scotland Yard.

“We can confirm the Met was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday 11 October,” said a spokesperson.

“The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.”

In addition, the NYPD has asked anyone with complaints agains Weinstein to come forward.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports, the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” Detective Sophia Mason told PA.

“No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

The Daily Mail reported yesterday that the FBI is also looking into the claims, fearing that he may try and flee the US.

News emerged from the New York Times earlier this week claiming that Weinstein had been paying off women in out-of-court settlements for decades.

The New Yorker then published interviews with 13 women who made various claims of sexual assault.

Read more

Hilarie Burton says Ben Affleck groped her on TRL

Matt Damon condemns Harvey Weinstein

The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049



