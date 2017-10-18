Harvey Weinstein's brother denies sexual harassment claim against him

Bob Weinstein, the brother of Harvey Weinstein, has denied claims that he sexually harassed a TV producer.

Amanda Segel, an executive on the sci-fi horror series ‘The Mist’, has said that Weinstein made repeated ‘romantic overtures’ and requests to join him for private dinners over the space of three months, before her lawyers got involved.

She says that she had to threaten to leave the show, which The Weinstein Company produced for the US network Spike.

“We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating,” said a spokesperson for the channel.

Segel told Variety: “After ‘no’, anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship.

“He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Bob Weinstein formed the movie company Miramax with his brother Harvey in 1979, before selling it to Disney in 1993 and operating it until 2005, at which point they founded The Weinstein Company.

Lawyers for Bob Weinstein have said that the claims by Segel are ‘riddled with false and misleading assertions’.

Hollywood lawyer Bert Fields, who has represented everyone from Michael Jackson to Tom Cruise, added: “And we have the emails to prove it. But even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching.

“There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

Harvey Weinstein, who resigned from the Weinstein Company board yesterday after being fired from the company last week, is facing dozens of accusations of sexual impropriety, from harassment to rape, which are said to have taken place over more than three decades.

He continues to deny allegations of non-consensual sex with women.

