Harvey Weinstein raped me after Bafta awards, claims actress Natassia Malthe

Actress Natassia Malthe has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in a London hotel after a Bafta awards ceremony, in the latest allegation against the disgraced movie mogul.

The model and actress, who has appeared in around 50 films, said on Wednesday that she met Weinstein at the after party of the 2008 ceremony while she was working as a spokeswoman for LG.

In the latest of dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault, she told a press conference in New York that she felt pressured into telling Weinstein she was staying at the Sanderson Hotel after being put on the spot.

Malthe, now 43, said after her shift on February 10 she went back to her room and went to sleep, but was awoken by “repeated pounding” on her door, from someone yelling: “Open the door Natassia Malthe, it’s Harvey Weinstein.”

Feeling humiliated, she said she opened the door. She alleged Weinstein began implying sex would get her a role in an upcoming film while semi-undressed and then he began to masturbate.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women (Vince Bucci/AP) More

“I was sitting on the bed talking to Harvey when he pushed me back and forced himself onto me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom,” she said.

“I was completely grossed out. I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me. I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end. I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust.”

The next day she received a script, she alleged, before returning to Los Angeles where she said she was given the impression she had landed a role in the movie Nine, a film produced by Weinstein that would star Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman and Judi Dench.

Malthe claimed that Weinstein asked her to meet him at the Beverly Hills Peninsula Hotel where he allegedly said an assistant would be present. But instead he asked her to engage in a threesome with him and another woman, she alleged.

She refused and when she later called him to say a role in a movie was not worth it, he became angry and called her an “ungrateful c***”, she claimed.

“I had experienced sexual harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood, but my experiences with Harvey were the worst,” Malthe added.

Press Conference Posted by Gloria Allred on Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Her lawyer Gloria Allred said Malthe is “considering” whether to make a report to police over the allegation, which is at least the sixth claim of rape against Weinstein.

Weinstein, 65, is the subject of criminal investigations in London, New York and Los Angeles and The Weinstein Company (TWC), which he co-founded, is the subject of a civil rights investigation.

TWC, which sacked Weinstein, is also being sued for five million dollars (£3.8 million) by actress Dominique Huett, who claims the studio was negligent for having knowledge of his behaviour.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex.