Harvey Weinstein: We all make mistakes

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has told reporters “I’m not doing okay” but “we all make mistakes” as he was filmed on camera for the first time since the scandal broke.

Weinstein was filmed, dressed in a black t-shirt and scruffy jeans, while thought to be leaving his daughter’s house in Los Angeles.

Asked how he was, the producer told TMZ: “I’m trying my best… I’m not doing OK but I’m trying.”

The incident follows a string of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein from women who worked with him, with model turned actress Cara Delevingne the latest star to speak out.

Cara Delevingne (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) More

Weinstein told TMZ: “I gotta get help. You know what, we all make mistakes… A second chance, I hope.”

And he added: “I’ve always been loyal to you guys. Not like those f***ing pricks that treat you like shit. I’ve been a good guy.”

The producer, who is thought to be on his way to a rehab facility and whose wife has announced she is leaving him, was then driven away.

The comments came after officers were called after a “family dispute” at the home of Weinstein’s daughter.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they were called to reports of a “disturbance” at the house but said no crime had been committed.

Lea Seydoux has joined the ranks of Weinstein’s accusers (Aurore Marechal/PA) More

Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.

An LAPD spokesman said: “At 10.37am Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of North Kilkea Drive at the house of Harvey Weinstein’s daughter and were there for a disturbance call.

“Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It was revealed that there was no crime and it was a family dispute. Officers then left the scene.”

Meanwhile, Delevigne claimed Weinstein made advances towards her in a hotel room after asking her to kiss another woman.

She said, in a statement posted on Instagram, she was left feeling “very powerless and scared” when he invited her to his hotel room.

“I was so hesitant about speaking out… I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong,” she said.

“I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no-one had said anything because of fear.”

Spectre actress Lea Seydoux also joined the ranks of Weinstein’s accusers, saying she had to defend herself after the director allegedly jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

Story Continues