Harvey Weinstein: The key developments in his Hollywood downfall

The scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein continues to deepen.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival. DiCaprio has saluted the "strength" of the women who "made their voices heard" over Weinstein.

Here are the key developments since the story first hit the headlines.

:: Thursday October 5

The New York Times publishes a story exposing “previously undisclosed” allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from women with whom he had previously worked, including actress Ashley Judd.

The producer issues an apology, saying he realises the way he behaved in the past “has caused a lot of pain” and that he “needed to be a better person”.

He adds: “I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.”

Weinstein says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from the Weinstein Company as he works with a therapist.

The Queen meets Harvey Weinstein during a Reception for the Dramatic Arts, at Buckingham Palace, London.

:: Friday October 6

The Weinstein Company’s board of directors releases a statement saying that the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” co-founder Weinstein’s decision to step aside indefinitely while he receives “professional help for the problems he has acknowledged”.

What the future holds for Weinstein “depends on Harvey’s therapeutic progress, the outcome of the Board’s investigation and Harvey’s own personal decisions”, the board adds.

It adds that it takes the allegations “extremely seriously”.

The studio also announces it will be launching an inquiry into the allegations against Weinstein.

:: Saturday October 7

Weinstein’s lawyer Lisa Bloom announces her resignation.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

She says: “I have resigned as an adviser to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

:: Sunday October 8

During the evening, the Weinstein Company’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.

:: Monday October 9

British actress Romola Garai claims Weinstein wore only a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a film role when she was just 18.

Romola Garai arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards, at The Royal Opera House, London.

