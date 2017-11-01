Harvey Weinstein: Key developments in his downfall

Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein has had a meteoric fall from grace since dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Here are the key developments in his downfall.

Leonardo DiCaprio, pictured with Cameron Diaz and Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival, saluted the 'strength' of the women who 'made their voices heard' (PA)

:: Thursday October 5

The New York Times exposes allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from former colleagues including actress Ashley Judd.

The producer apologises, saying he realises he “has caused a lot of pain” and says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from his firm, The Weinstein Company (TWC).

The Queen meets Harvey Weinstein during a reception for the dramatic arts at Buckingham Palace (PA)

:: Friday October 6

TWC’s board of directors says the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” his decision to step aside indefinitely.

:: Saturday October 7

Weinstein’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, announces her resignation.

I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017

:: Sunday October 8

TWC’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.

:: Monday October 9

British actress Romola Garai claims Weinstein wore only a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a film role when she was just 18.

Romola Garai arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, London (PA) More

Stars including Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench and Meryl Streep speak out against the movie mogul.

