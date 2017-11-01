Harvey Weinstein: Key developments in his downfall

Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein has had a meteoric fall from grace since dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
Here are the key developments in his downfall.
:: Thursday October 5
The New York Times exposes allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from former colleagues including actress Ashley Judd.
The producer apologises, saying he realises he “has caused a lot of pain” and says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from his firm, The Weinstein Company (TWC).
:: Friday October 6
TWC’s board of directors says the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” his decision to step aside indefinitely.
:: Saturday October 7
Weinstein’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, announces her resignation.
I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 7, 2017
:: Sunday October 8
TWC’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.
:: Monday October 9
British actress Romola Garai claims Weinstein wore only a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a film role when she was just 18.
Stars including Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench and Meryl Streep speak out against the movie mogul.
:: Tuesday October 10
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.
Meanwhile, three women allege in an article in The New Yorker that Weinstein had raped them.
His spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, says: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”
Weinstein’s wife, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announces she is leaving him.
:: Wednesday October 11
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) announces it has suspended Weinstein’s membership.
Cara Delevingne says Weinstein made advances towards her in a hotel room after asking her to kiss another woman.
Bond actress Lea Seydoux says she had to defend herself after the director jumped on her and tried to kiss her.
:: Thursday October 12
Police in Britain and the US say they have opened investigations into Weinstein.
Merseyside Police say they received an allegation of sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.
British actresses Sophie Dix and Kate Beckinsale also come forward, with the latter saying a robed Weinstein offered her alcohol when she was just 17.
:: Saturday October 14
Oscar hosts The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote to immediately expel Weinstein, making him only the second person in history to be turfed out.
:: Sunday October 15
British actress Lysette Anthony says she has told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s.
Sources confirm that three further sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein have been made to British police.
The fresh complaints, from one alleged victim, relate to incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2015, in Westminster and Camden.
A third woman also contacts British police with sexual assault claims against Weinstein, saying he assaulted her in Westminster in 1992.
:: Tuesday October 17
Weinstein steps down from the board of TWC after already losing his job as co-chairman.
His younger brother, Bob Weinstein, is also forced to deny an allegation of sexual harassment after a claim by Amanda Segel, a former executive producer of sci-fi series The Mist.
:: Thursday October 19
The Los Angeles Police Department launches an investigation after an Italian actress and model claims Weinstein raped her in a hotel near Beverly Hills in 2013.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o says she was also a victim of Weinstein’s harassment as a drama student.
Long-term collaborator Quentin Tarantino admits he knew allegations against Weinstein, saying: “I knew enough to do more than I did.”
:: Friday October 20
A fourth woman tells UK police she was sexually assaulted outside the jurisdiction of the UK in the early 1980s.
:: Monday October 23
New York state’s top prosecutor, attorney general Eric Schneiderman, launches a civil rights investigation on TWC, seeking all documents relating to harassment allegations against the studio.
:: Tuesday October 24
The Metropolitan Police receives an allegation from a fifth woman, who says she was sexually assaulted in Westminster in the mid-1990s.
:: Thursday October 26
A sixth woman goes to police to say she was sexually assaulted outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 2012, and in Westminster in 2013 and 2014.
:: Friday October 27
Weinstein sues his former studio to gain access to his emails that he believes contain information “exonerating” him from claims of sexual harassment and assault.
The disgraced movie mogul lodges the lawsuit against The Weinstein Company (TWC), which he co-founded with his younger brother, to help defend himself against civil and criminal allegations.
:: Saturday October 28
Police receive an allegation of sexual assault in Westminster in 1994 from a seventh woman.
:: Sunday October 29
Actresses Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah make allegations about Weinstein.
The Sopranos actress claims she was raped by Weinstein in the early 1990s, while Hannah also comes forward with claims of sexual harassment.
:: Monday October 31
Weinstein is banned for life by the Producers Guild of America after its board of directors voted unanimously to take the “unprecedented” step of expelling the mogul.
:: Tuesday November 1
Beverly Hills Police Department announces it is investigating Weinstein after officers received “multiple complaints” about the disgraced producer.
67