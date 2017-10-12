Harvey Weinstein investigation launched by London Metropolitan Police

Harvey Weinstein is now under police investigation in the UK.

After the NYPD launched an investigation into recent sexual allegations by the renowned Hollywood producer, it looks as though the London Metropolitan Police has followed suit.

“The Met has been passed an allegation of sexual abuse by Merseyside police on Wednesday 11 October,” said a Scotland Yard representative in a statement to The Guardian. “The allegation will be assessed by officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command.”

There is no indication the complaint relates to child abuse.

Of course, this is on top of the NYPD investigation.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” said Lt John Grimpel of the NYPD. “No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

Meanwhile, allegations against Harvey Weinstein continue to mount.

Just yesterday, Cara Delevingne took a stand, claiming that Harvey Weinstein had once made advances towards her in a hotel room after asking her to kiss another woman. Her statement was posted to Instagram along with a picture that reads: “Don’t be ashamed of your story, it will inspire others”.

Earlier today, Kate Beckinsale recounted her own story of a meeting with Harvey Weinstein when she was just 17… and in a conversation with him years later, it occurred to her that he could not remember whether he had assaulted her or not.

Of course, these are just two more in the long list of those affected by Weinstein.

The list of high-profile actresses accusing him of sexual assault includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Léa Seydoux, and Florence Darel.

Three women have also accused Weinstein of rape.

