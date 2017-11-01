Harvey Weinstein investigated by fourth police force after ‘multiple complaints’

Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by a fourth police department after officers in Beverly Hills received “multiple complaints” about the disgraced producer.

The Beverly Hills Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday night, adding to investigations in the UK and elsewhere in the US.

The force also said it is investigating James Toback, the film-maker who has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment by more than 200 women, including actresses Julianne Moore, Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams.

More than 200 women have reportedly made allegations against James Toback (Evan Agostini/AP) More

Police in Beverly Hills said no more information would be given about either of the investigations, but released statements saying “multiple complaints” had “recently” been made about both men.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating 11 separate allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein from seven different women.

They are alleged to have occurred during a time period spanning from the 1980s to 2015.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an allegation of rape from an Italian actress, while detectives in New York are also investigating the 65-year-old, who has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

@GlennWhipp 1 – #JamesToback approached me in the 80's on Columbus Ave with the same language – wanted me to audition, come to his apt. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 24, 2017

More than 200 women came forward to The Los Angeles Times to accuse Toback of sexual harassment after it first published 38 claims against the Academy Award-nominated writer of 1991’s Bugsy.

Toback, 72, denied the women’s accounts to the paper, saying he had not met them but added if he had it “was for five minutes and have no recollection”.

He could not be contacted after fresh allegations emerged.

Cruel Intentions and Hellboy star Blair and Oscar-nominee McAdams, 38, told Vanity Fair that Toback harassed them during auditions for his film Harvard Man in 1999.

Blair, 45, said he stimulated himself against her leg and then intimidated her into silence.