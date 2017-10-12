Harvey Weinstein: 'I'm not doing OK'

Harvey Weinstein has said that he’s ‘not doing OK’, after being picked up on camera leaving the home of his daughter in Los Angeles.

He left the house mid-afternoon US time yesterday, following news that the police had been called to the residence.

22-year-old Remy, one of three daughters from his first marriage, had reportedly feared for his safety, telling the authorities that her father was ‘suicidal and depressed’.

Super-producer Weinstein is facing dozens of allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape dating back over decades in the movie business.

A crew from celebrity news site TMZ managed to get him to speak to them as he left her house, flanked by assistants.

In his first remarks since denying many of the claims against him earlier this week, he was asked how he was doing, replying: “I’m hanging in there, I’m trying my best.”

As the cameraman replied ‘we’re glad to see you’re doing OK’, he replied: “I’m not doing OK. I’m trying. I gotta get help, you guys.”

Getting into his SUV, he then added that he’d ‘always been loyal’ to the press, ‘not like those f**king pricks who treat you like shit, I’ve been a good guy’.

Women in the movie business have been coming forward with stories of harassment at the hands of Weinstein since news broke in the New York Times that he’d been paying off women in out-of-court settlements since the 90s.

Among them have been the likes of Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, while more serious allegations of sexual assault have come from actresses including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Cara Delevingne and Lea Seydoux have also revealed their experiences of unwanted sexual advances from Weinstein.

Meanwhile, interviews with 13 women in the New Yorker detail further incidents of alleged rape, sexual assault and harassment.

According to reports, the FBI has opened an investigation into Weinstein, following concerns that he may try to leave the country.

