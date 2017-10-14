Harvey Weinstein expelled from Oscars academy over allegations of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Oscars organising committee over allegations of sexual assault.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences board of governors voted to remove the movie producer in the wake of a litany of accusations from stars across the film world.

The academy said its board had “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority” to expel Weinstein.

In a statement, they said: “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

It added: “What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”