Harvey Weinstein dismissed from Weinstein Company after sexual harassment claims

Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed from the Weinstein Company with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”, the board of directors has announced.

The Hollywood studio had launched an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment concerning the Academy Award-winning producer, who is one of its founders.

A statement from the Weinstein Company Board of Representatives said: “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

Harvey Weinstein had previously apologised following claims made by women with whom he had worked

Harvey Weinstein, who was co-chairman of the studio, had previously announced he was taking leave of absence after claims were made by women with whom he had worked.

Those involved include Kiss The Girls star Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, who appeared in films including Scream, according to a piece published by the New York Times.

The producer issued an apology, saying he appreciated the way he had behaved with colleagues in the past “has caused a lot of pain” and that he realised he “needed to be a better person”.

Actors Rose McGowan, left, and Ashley Judd worked alongside Harvey Weinstein

“I came of age in the 60s and 70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” the 65-year-old said.

“I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.”

His lawyer Lisa Bloom announced on Saturday that she had resigned following the allegations.

The money and the power behind some of the biggest Hollywood films of the past 25 years, Weinstein and brother Bob founded Miramax in 1979, building it into a major Hollywood player before selling it to Disney in 1993.

They continued to work for the firm until 2005 when they quit to set up the Weinstein Company, which spawned hits including The King’s Speech, Django Unchained and Silver Linings Playbook.