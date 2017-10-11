Harvey Weinstein claims ‘tipping point’, hopes Annette Bening

Annette Bening has said she hopes the allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against Harvey Weinstein will be a “tipping point” in Hollywood.

The star, who is a former governor of the Academy, said she hopes the scandal raises awareness of how difficult it can be for young women in the industry, adding: “Most women, in some way or another, have experienced” some kind of harassment from someone at some point.

Arriving at the premiere of her latest film, Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, at the BFI London Film Festival, she told the Press Association: “Maybe it’s a tipping point, that’s my hope, that there is a real cultural shift.

Annette Bening attending the premiere of Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Ian West/PA) More

“I mean I don’t think it’s going to be overnight but there is a new and different understanding and awareness of what that kind of behaviour means and for women to be able to stand up and be open, that takes such courage and they deserve all the credit and in this case I think the right thing is happening.

“I just hope it’s opened awareness maybe a little bit more, for people to understand how difficult it is when you’re in that position as a woman, as a young woman, as a vulnerable woman, as a woman who needs a job.

“Let’s face it, most women, in some way or another, have experienced it. Maybe not to the degree, I hope not to the degree that is in all these stories, but on some level. So maybe things are shifting a little bit.”

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who also produced Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, added: “Any form of harassment is really just abhorrent and I’m just really glad that there has been so much support for the people who have spoken out.”

Barbara Broccoli (ian West/PA) More

Weinstein has been at the heart of a scandal that has gripped Hollywood and has seen stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim they were sexually harassed by him.

It was announced earlier that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts has suspended Weinstein’s membership, effective immediately.

A statement posted on the official Bafta website reads: “In light of recent very serious allegations, Bafta has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately.

“Whilst Bafta has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with Bafta’s values. This has led to Mr Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in Bafta’s constitution.

Story Continues