Harvey Weinstein’s brother denies claims he sexually harassed a producer

The brother of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has denied sexually harassing a producer as a television network investigates the claims.

US broadcaster Spike said on Tuesday that it is taking “very seriously” allegations about Bob Weinstein made by Amanda Segel, a former executive producer of sci-fi series The Mist.

She said he made repeated romantic overtures and requests to join him for private dinners over the course of three months until threats from her lawyer that she would leave the show if he did not stop, US magazine Variety reported.

The allegation came as Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of directors of The Weinstein Company after being accused by more than 30 actresses of sexual harassment and assault.

Segel told Variety: “After ‘no’, anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Lawyer Bert Fields said the report is “riddled with false and misleading assertions” by Segel.

“And we have the emails to prove it,” he added. “But even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching.

“There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

The alleged harassment by Bob Weinstein, 62, was reported to have begun in summer last year during the making of the show produced by The Weinstein Company.

A Spike spokesman said: “We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating.”

Harvey Weinstein, 65, stepped down from the board of The Weinstein Company after the studio he co-founded more than a decade ago sacked him from his role as a chairman.

Through his spokesman, he has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex after three actresses accused him of rape in an article in The New Yorker.

This followed a bombshell investigation by The New York Times that claimed he paid off sexual harassment accusers over a period of decades.

Police in the UK are also investigating five allegations against him dating from the late 1980s to 2015, including reports of rape.

After the initial allegations were reported, Bob Weinstein said he was “mortified and disgusted by my brother’s actions”.

SEE ATTACHED. DO NOT LET BOB WEINSTEIN OFF THE HOOK. You will be sorry if you do. #ROSEARMY https://t.co/9i9mk4xPRH — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 14, 2017

Actress Rose McGowan, who has made claims against Harvey Weinstein, has previously warned people not to let his younger brother “off the hook”.