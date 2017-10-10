Harvey Weinstein’s alleged behaviour indefensible, says George Clooney

George Clooney has become the latest Hollywood star to speak out over Harvey Weinstein – branding the producer’s alleged behaviour “indefensible”.

Weinstein has been dismissed from the Weinstein Company, while Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Dame Judi Dench have thrown their support behind the women making the allegations of sexual harassment.

Clooney, who got his big-screen break as an actor and then later as director with help from Weinstein, told the Daily Beast website: “It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with.

“I’ve known Harvey for 20 years… We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behaviour – ever.”

He said he had heard “rumours” that “certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role” but that they seemed like a way to “demean” the actresses and “so I took those rumours with a grain of salt”.

“But the other part of this, the part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did,” he said.

His comments come as British actress Romola Garai said that Weinstein wore a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a movie role when she was just 18.

Garai told the Guardian: “Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him.”

The 35-year-old added: “I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe.

“I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

Meanwhile, Winslet told Variety magazine that the women speaking out were “incredibly brave” and that their allegations had “been deeply shocking to hear”.

