Harvey Weinstein allegations spark social media campaign

The allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein have led thousands of women to post messages on social media in an attempt to expose the wider problem of sexual assault.

Actress Alyssa Milano‏ wrote on Twitter: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”

The US star wrote: “Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.'”

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

More than 32,000 people had replied to the tweet by Monday morning, with the phrase “me too” trending and the words also posted on Facebook and Instagram.

The Piano and X-Men star Anna Paquin, Will And Grace actress Debra Messing and former Glee actress Laura Dreyfuss were among those tweeting.

Me too — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) October 15, 2017

Me too — Laura Dreyfuss (@lauradreyfuss) October 15, 2017

Others said that many women chose not to talk.

@QueenMab87 wrote: “This number is higher than the people tweeting the hashtag. Not all women choose to speak out.”

This number is higher than the people tweeting the hashtag. Not all women choose to speak out. Believe women #YesAllWomen #MeToo — Mia Brett 👸🏻 (@QueenMab87) October 15, 2017

@YellowKid wrote: “If you’re reading some of these messages and thinking some of these women are overreacting? You’re underreacting.”

Milano previously issued a statement saying that she is “sickened and angered” by the “scandal” involving Weinstein, and added she initially remained silent because of her friendship with his wife, Georgina Chapman, who has since said she is leaving the producer.

Milano starred in Charmed with actress Rose McGowan, who was one of the first actresses to be named as an alleged victim of Weinstein.