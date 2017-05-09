Harry Styles Says He Won’t Play James Bond

Ahead of the release of his new album, the self-titled Harry Styles due out Friday, May 12, the singer kicked off the Summer Concert Series on Today. While there, Styles got the chance to mingle with some fans — some, not surprisingly, putting the “fan” in fanatic — performed new music from the album, and talked about that crazy new video for his first single, Sign of the Times.

Styles also briefly touched on his fledgling acting career, and why he won’t play British super agent James Bond.

In the video for Sign of the Times, Styles can be seen soaring through the air and, at one point, walking on water.

“It was weird thinking it’s a music video the whole time. I was like, ‘This is insane.’ But it was good. It feels good to walk on the floor now. It’s nice,” Styles said.

The stunts he did for the video — which mostly consisted of soaring through the air while hanging from a helicopter — caused Savannah Guthrie to ask about his acting career. Guthrie likened the video an audition for the next James Bond film. But fans of Styles and 007 shouldn’t get their hopes up.

When asked, Styles simply said, “I’m not into guns.”

He will appear in the upcoming World War II drama, Dunkirk.

