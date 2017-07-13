Harry Styles ready to retire from acting after Dunkirk debut

Harry Styles has revealed he may retire from acting after just one film.

The former One Direction star turned solo artist makes his acting debut as Alex in Christopher Nolan’s epic war drama Dunkirk.

Speaking at the world premiere for the film in Leicester Square, Styles said it may be “one and done” in regards to his film career.

Harry Styles has made his acting debut (Ian West/PA)

He told reporters: “I’d do this one again but it may be one and done … I’d do this one again.”

He was joined by namesake Prince Harry on the red carpet in Leicester Square and three army veterans who served in Dunkirk, Kosovo and Afghanistan respectively.

Starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and a wealth of British talent, the film tells the story of the chaotic rescue of Allied soldiers during the Second World War.

Prince Harry was also in attendance (Ian West/PA)

Comparing acting to his pop music career Styles said: “It feels a little different for sure you’ve done the thing already so this is the fun bit.

“I loved it I had a great time I’ve been very fortunate to be part of this film.

“When I heard about Chris doing it I was kind of already excited to watch it to be honest and I just wanted to be involved.

Styles on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

“The story is such an important piece of British history … And I think everyone thought we were making something special.

The musicians performance received a warm reception from critics and his co-stars so far.