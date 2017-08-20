Harry Styles to open up about his life and career in one-off BBC programme

One Direction star turned solo artist Harry Styles will discuss his life and music as part of a special one-off TV programme on his career so far.

The singer will be interviewed by his friend and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw as part of Harry Styles At The BBC which follows similar programmes featuring Adele and Michael Buble.

Styles and Grimshaw will discuss the 23-year-old’s eponymous number one debut album and the launch of his acting career in Christopher Nolan’s wartime epic Dunkirk.

The 60-minute programme will be filmed in front of a live audience in Manchester and will be broadcast on BBC One in November.

Styles will perform music from his album including tracks never played before for a TV audience.

Grimshaw said: “Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he’ll be sharing with us, I can’t wait for this show.”

Director of BBC radio and music, Bob Shennan, said the BBC was “committed to supporting a range of new and established acts”.

He added: “I’m very happy that we’re able to bring Harry to BBC One this autumn for such a unique show.”

Adele’s one-off programme, in which she was interviewed by Graham Norton, was nominated for a Bafta and included a sketch which saw the singer play herself in front of Adele impersonators.