How Harry Potter would look with the intended cast

From Digital Spy

There are lots of reasons actors turn down roles: not enough money, stupid script, no personalised M&Ms in the Winnebago. Sometimes it's the right thing to do, and sometimes it means passing up one of the most successful movie franchises in the history of movies, of franchises and, indeed, of success itself.

Still, we're sure these stars – all of whom were offered roles in the Harry Potter series – never had any regrets about saying no…

1. Hugh Grant – Gilderoy Lockhart

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Kenneth Branagh owned the role of the five-time winner of Witch Weekly's Most Charming Smile Award. But just imagine what Hugh Grant would have done with the role, if scheduling conflicts hadn't forced him to turn it down after initially accepting it? It's practically written for him.

2. Kate Winslet – Helena Ravenclaw

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

It's not the biggest of roles (which is probably why Kate's agent turned it down without checking with her). The ghostly Helena essentially has only a couple of scenes, where she reveals to Harry the location of her mother's diadem, which is one of the last Horcruxes. But still: Winslet! "Draw me like one of your French ghosts, Harry…"

3. Ray Winstone – Mad-Eye Moody

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Who's the daddy, you slaaaag? Personally, we think they got the right Mad-Eye in Brendan Gleeson, but you can't deny Ray Winstone would have brought a hint of barely-contained violence to the role. "They earn fortunes from those films," Winstone later said, "but for the time that is involved in making one, they don't want to pay you. I'm sorry, but I make movies to get a living."

4. Tim Roth – Severus Snape

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

"I wasn't ready to be on a lunchbox," says Tim Roth now of the role that would almost certainly have defined the latter half of his career, had he accepted it when it was offered. "But the right guy [i.e., the late Alan Rickman] got the role."

Did they make Snape lunchboxes? Anyone know where we can get one?

5. Robin Williams – Hagrid

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Read More