Harry Potter fans join Warwick Davis to mark ’19 years later’ date

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis joined fans of the hit books at Platform 9 3/4 at London’s Kings Cross station as they celebrated a landmark date in the story of the young wizard.

In the epilogue of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, September 1 2017 is the date when the children of the main characters leave for Hogwarts, described as “19 years later” from the main story’s timeline.

Davis, who played Professor Flitwick in the film adaptations, arrived at the station on a Segway and posed for photos with hundreds of fans assembled on the concourse of the train station to mark the special date.

Ruby Moon, from Tampa, Florida, came dressed as a Hufflepuff prefect and told the Press Association: “It’s 19 years later and I’ve been a huge Harry Potter fanatic since the books came out 20 years ago, and I had the opportunity to come.”

She added: “Everyone has a different opinion on why today is such a big deal for themselves, the story has changed so many people’s lives, adults and children alike so it’s just really amazing everyone could come here and join together for such a great fandom.

Don't forget, the Hogwarts Express leaves Platform 9 ¾ at precisely 11 o'clock, so don't be late. #BackToHogwarts #19YearsLater pic.twitter.com/XjLH7F2Fgo — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) September 1, 2017

“There has never been a book series my life I want to reread all the time, that’s pretty special.”

Chris Kaukonummi, who flew over from Finland with his friends for the day, said: “We came over just for the event. I’ve been a fan since the late 90s when I was much younger and it’s a big event to send Harry Potter’s kids to Hogwarts.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling also marked the date, tweeting: “Today’s the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross for the first time”. She added the hashtag #19yearslater.

JK Rowling (Ian West/PA) More

Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater ⚡️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2017

Fans are also celebrating the day on Twitter.

@HollyHollybumps wrote: “Today is the 1st September 2017, 19 Years Later. It is the beginning of the end for us Potterheads. Good luck Albus Severus.”

@dreaminhogwarts wrote: “Today is the day. Nineteen years later all was well.”

I made this lino cut illustration to celebrate today. I can't wait to see the play later! #19yearslater #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/j1tyrxprY6 — Rory Hopkins (@roryknight7) September 1, 2017

I can't believe it's today?? Scorpius and Albus and Rose start Hogwarts TODAY #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/02QvCxvMRT — aimee (@horcruxhallcw) September 1, 2017

Today is the 1st September 2017 #19YearsLater it is the beginning of the end for us Potterheads. Good luck Albus Severus 🐍 #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/Kkjr261aoB — Holly (@HollyHollybumps) September 1, 2017

Last year, Rowling was reported to have mixed up her dates, when she tweeted: “If you’re at King’s Cross, the Potter, Granger-Weasley and Malfoy families are there too. Albus Severus starts school today. 19YearsLater.”