Harry Potter exhibition to feature broomsticks and crystal balls

Broomsticks, wands, crystal balls and a tombstone are going on show at the British Library in its highly-anticipated Harry Potter exhibition.

Harry Potter: A History Of Magic has sold more than 30,000 tickets, breaking records for advance sales at the British Library.

Items from author JK Rowling’s own archives, which she picked out personally – including handwritten drafts of chapters from her famous stories, will be on display for the first time.

A visitor looks at a crystal ball at the British Library (Victoria Jones/PA) More

Highlights include an annotated sketch of Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry by Rowling, complete with the giant squid that lives in the lake.

The exhibition also features an eight-year-old’s written response to the first few chapters of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, when Rowling had been rejected by eight publishers.

The eight-year-old, the daughter of Bloomsbury’s chief executive, wrote: “The excitement in this book made me feel warm inside. I think it is possibly one of the best books an eight/nine year-old could read.”

A visitor walks past a display of foreign language editions of the Harry Potter books at the British Library (Victoria Jones/PA) More

The book was officially accepted by Bloomsbury the following day, becoming the most successful venture in children’s publishing history.

Other objects include pages from a draft of Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, annotated by Rowling and her editor, complete with the words “could cut”.

The oldest items in the British Library’s collection, the Chinese Oracle bones, engraved for a divination ritual over 3,000 years ago, will be on display.

JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA) More

Story Continues