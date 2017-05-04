'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Confirms Broadway Opening

By David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

Move over Hamilton. A new surefire blockbuster is coming to Broadway.

Confirming previously revealed negotiations, producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions announced today that the eagerly anticipated two-part play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will reopen the retrofitted Lyric Theatre in spring 2018.

Directed by Tony winner John Tiffany (Once), and written by Jack Thorne based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Thorne, and Tiffany, the production has been playing to sellout business in London’s West End since it opened to ecstatic reviews in July last year. It recently won a record nine Olivier Awards (the British equivalent of the Tonys), including best new play, lead actor, supporting actor and actress, and director.

An official opening date has been set in New York for April 22, with details concerning the start of previews and casting to be announced. The two plays are intended to be seen in order on matinee days or over consecutive evenings.

The eighth story in Rowling’s massively popular wizardry saga, the plays pick up on the now-adult Harry as an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, husband to Ginny and father of three school-age children. As his youngest son Albus struggles with the family legacy, Harry wrestles with his own past and with new threats of darkness.

Spring 2018 is shaping up to be a powerhouse season on Broadway. In addition to the Potter plays, Disney will open its stage musical adaptation of Frozen to massive commercial expectations; producer Scott Rudin is readying a major revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel; Lincoln Center Theater is mounting beloved Lerner and Loewe classic My Fair Lady with the Tony-winning team behind recent smash revivals of South Pacific and The King and I; and Chris Evans will make his Broadway debut, starring opposite Michael Cera in recent Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan‘s Lobby Hero.

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway will go on sale in the fall at a date to be announced soon, exclusively via the official website, www.HarryPotterThe Play.com.

Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Will Still Consider Playing Harry Potter Again If Offer Comes His Way:

Read more from THR: