Harry Potter And The Cursed Child cast to open show on Broadway

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child will be on Broadway in 2018.

The lead stars of West End hit Harry Potter And The Cursed Child are heading to the US to open the show on Broadway.

Actors Jamie Parker (Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione) and Paul Thornley (Ron) are among those reprising their roles when the production heads across the pond.

Several other cast members will also be in the Broadway production, including Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy).

A host of newcomers will join the show when it premieres in New York in 2018.

Director John Tiffany said: “We have assembled an extraordinary cast for Broadway.

“Our Cursed Child family is growing with 28 brilliant new actors bringing their unique talents to our production. I also can’t wait to dive back into it with seven of our original London cast members reprising their thrilling performances for New York audiences.

“The adventure continues…”

Preview performances will begin in New York at the Lyric Theatre in March 2018 with an official opening on April 22.