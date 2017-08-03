Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy has died

‘Harry Potter’ star Robert Hardy has died, Aged 91.

The celebrated British actor was known for the role of Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, as well as starring in the classic British TV series ‘All Creatures Great and Small’.

According to an official statement, he passed away earlier today:

“It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Hardy CBE today announced his death, following a tremendous life: a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years.”

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

The 91-year-old star of stage and screen is said to have died in hospital.

His children, Emma, Justine and Paul, added the following:

“Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well as a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow.”

Of course, Robert Hardy enjoyed a long and varied career – one of his earliest roles starring alongside Richard Burton in a John le Carré classic, ‘The Spy Who Came in from the Cold’.

He went on to appear on film and television fin the likes of ‘Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein’, and ‘Sense and Sensibility’… and he notably played Winston Churchill several times – with a BAFTA win for his role in ‘Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years’.

“Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.”

RIP Robert Hardy who died 3 August 2017.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer