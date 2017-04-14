Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford In Touching Photo With Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher's Daughter, at Star Wars Celebration

So much like her mother in so many ways- it was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again! #BillieLourd #DejaVuAllOverAgain #SWCO pic.twitter.com/Rhb1siaYbj — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 14, 2017





It is a new classic.

Thursday noted the start of the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla., marking 40 years since A New Hope was released, starting a chain reaction of joy for nerds everywhere.

The first day of the celebration was full of amazing surprises; the two best of which were George Lucas dropping by for a panel and also Harrison Ford, who not only showed in person, but seemed to be enjoying himself.

The surviving principals from the the original trilogy made an appearance for a great talk, but it was what happened afterward that pulled at the heartstrings.

Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, and Billie Lourd all remembered the late Carrie Fisher. A tear-jerking video was shared after they spoke.

If that wasn’t beautiful enough, hours after the tribute, an amazing photo began to circulate on social media from behind the scenes.

The image is of Mark Hamill, Ford, and Lourd all together, posing at the celebration (see Mark Hamill’s tweet above). The picture could melt the ice planet Hoth.

