Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher Reflect on the 'Embarrassment' That Was the 'Star Wars Holiday Special

Most Star Wars fans have at some point seen the travesty that was the Star Wars Holiday Special, and most would like to forget it ever existed. But prior to the release of The Force Awakens in 2015, Yahoo Movies’ own Kevin Polowy sat down with Harrison Ford, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, J.J. Abrams, and the late Carrie Fisher to talk to them about the special and find out how they all really feel about it deep down.

When asked if he thinks we’ll ever see another Star Wars Holiday Special, Ford responded, “Not if I have anything to say about it.” The others seem to have some mixed feelings, but at the very least it brought us an amazingly hilarious and horrible original song, which Fisher was nice enough to sing for us.

