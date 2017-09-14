Harrison Ford Addresses Carrie Fisher’s Affair Revelation For The First Time

Almost a year after the late Carrie Fisher revealed her affair with Harrison Ford, he has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Carrie wrote about their brief fling in her 2016 memoir ‘The Princess Diarist’, which was released just a month before her shock death.

The book included excerpts of Carrie’s old diaries, and she also discussed the affair multiple times during the promotional tour, but Harrison said nothing on the matter... and it seems it’s still something he has no intention of going into detail about.

In a new GQ interview, Harrison admitted it was “strange” when Carrie’s book was released, adding that he had advanced warning “to a degree”.

When pressed on what he thought of it, Harrison replied: “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.”

He also declined to answer the question of whether he’d prefer Carrie had never written the book, admitting that he hasn’t read the memoir.

The co-stars’ affair took place in 1976, when they were filming the first movie in the original trilogy. Harrison was married to his first wife Mary Marquardt at the time, though their relationship ended in divorce in 1979.

Speaking ahead of her book’s release last year, Carrie succinctly explained that the affair meant they were “Han and Leia during the week and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend”.

She also said that she had sent a copy to Harrison during an interview on radio station NPR.

“I never heard back, so I can’t imagine that he was comfortable with everything that was in it,” she said. “But it’s not like it’s negative about him - it’s just a personal story that’s been a secret for a long time.”

