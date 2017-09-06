‘Hard work, Oscar and Gucci deal’: Jared Leto goes from worst dressed to GQ list

Jared Leto has said it was “hard work, an Oscar and a Gucci deal” that propelled him from GQ’s worst dressed man in 2013 to its Men of the Year list in 2017.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor, who won a supporting Academy Award for playing a character with Aids, was named actor of the year at the ceremony, where he said he hoped his trajectory was an inspiration for all.

Jared Leto attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

He told the audience: “Thank you for reminding me dreams do exist. Yes, you can in fact be named GQ’s worst dressed man of 2013, look it up, and with some hard work, an Oscar and a Gucci deal, end up right here on stage with the best of them.”

Leto said he has always loved Britain, adding he has been “educated by that pinnacle of British art and culture, the legendary Benny Hill. He taught me what boobs are.”