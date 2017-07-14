Hang about! It's a new pic of Alicia Vikander as Tomb Raider's Lara Croft

Going all Ethan Hunt, the latest pic of the new Lara Croft – played by Alicia Vikander – shows her displaying her mad rock climbing skills.

Holding on by what looks like her fingernails, the ‘Ex Machina’ star looks every bit the action hero in the forthcoming reboot of ‘Tomb Raider’.

The new shot turned up in Entertainment Weekly, with the Swedish actress also revealing more details of the origin story that the movie will tell.

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we’ve stripped away all of her experience,” she said.

“She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

Working an ‘ordinary job’ in London, a clue to the possible whereabouts of her archeologist father (Dominic West), presumed to be dead, leads her to adventure. And a bit of rock climbing.

“I’m emotionally drawn to something that’s very different from what I’ve done before,” she added.

“Naturally that gives me an extra thrill. I have mostly done dramas and indie films in my career but I don’t know how many times I’ve watched big adventure films like Indiana Jones or The Mummy.

“I love to get embraced in all those big journeys and to do an action role has always been a child’s dream of mine.”

The movie sounds like it was potentially hazardous too.

“I spent my last two days of shooting in a tank and that was my 16th total day being fully drenched or submerged in the water,” she says.

“For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting. They threw me down that river – with my hands tied – about 50 times. I didn’t need to act, just react!”

Directed by Norwegian helmsman Roar Uthaug, and also starring Walton Goggins and Hannah John-Kamen, it’s due out in March, 2018.

