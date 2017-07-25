Han Solo Story, As Narrated by Ron Howard, in 'Star Wars' Meets 'Arrested Development' Spoof

While excitement remains high for this winter’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (thanks, in part, to the new material that premiered at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con), there remains considerable nervousness about Lucasfilm’s next venture: the still-untitled Han Solo stand-alone movie. That unease skyrocketed when, last month, the studio fired its directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie), and replaced them with Ron Howard. This shake-up has thrown into doubt how coherent a work the finished product will prove to be — although as evidenced by a new online video, perhaps Howard will be the ideal funnyman to helm a tale in the galaxy far, far away.

Courtesy of Nerdist, we now have “Arrested Rebellion: Ron Howard’s Han Solo,” an inspired spoof that splices together various scenes involving Harrison Ford’s dashing rogue — taken from the original George Lucas trilogy, as well as J.J. Abrams’ 2015 The Force Awakens — in a manner reminiscent of Arrested Development, replete with “footage not found” cutaways and, of course, sarcastic commentary narration from Howard himself. While a few of the names uttered here have been somewhat awkwardly pieced together from disparate soundbites, the overall result works surprisingly well, with so many Howard quips matching seamlessly with Lucas’ action that it almost makes one wish the entire upcoming Han Solo movie was being done in a strictly goofy sitcom style.

Ron Howard Talks ‘Splash,’ ‘Cocoon,’ ‘Apollo 13,’ and More in Yahoo Movies’ ‘Director’s Reel’:

