Han Solo star Donald Glover opens up about change of director

The upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie has a new director…

And it sounds as though things got a bit awkward on set.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Donald Glover – who plays legendary ‘Star Wars’ character Lando Calrissian in the movie – has opened up about the unexpected change of director.

“Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is,” he explained. “[But Phil and Chris] hired us, so you sort of feel like, ‘I know I’m not your first choice …’ And you worry about that.”

– Star Wars 8 Teases Biggest Twist Ever

– Coolest Star Wars Original Trilogy Deleted Scenes

– Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s Shocking Ending

The upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie was originally directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller… until they were unexpectedly fired back in June. They were quickly replaced by veteran filmmaker, Ron Howard.

And while he’s undoubtedly a solid choice, it sounds as though the move has left the production up in the air, somewhat.

“To be honest, I don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. “I feel like I was the baby in the divorce, or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, ‘We know what’s happening, but we are keeping you out of it.’ And I’m just like, [Glover’s voice rises several octaves] ‘Was that scene good? How did you feel?’”

He may not have been Ron Howard’s first choice for the role of Lando, but Donald Glover was certainly a bit of a fan favourite before he was even cast… And I can’t help thinking he’s just the perfect choice for a young Lando.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo and Michael K Williams.

Ron Howard has taken over directorial duties from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will direct the film based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

– Young Han Solo Film Is ‘A Blast’

– The Worst Changes To Star Wars: A New Hope

– Darth Vader Cosplay Causes School Evacuation