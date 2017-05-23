Han Solo set pics tease a cool Star Wars speeder race

‘Han Solo’ is getting fast and furious…

At least, if these cool new set pictures are anything to go by.

The upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie puts the iconic space smuggler back in the cockpit… but this time, he’s not piloting the Millennium Falcon. Instead, Alden Ehrenreich suits up as the classic ‘Star Wars’ character to climb behind the wheel of a land speeder.

And it seems he’s into racing, too.

Han Solo, star your engines… – Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com More

A handful of new pictures from the set of the ‘Han Solo’ movie shows the intrepid smuggler’s ‘new’ ride… and while it may look like a bit of a junker, I can’t help thinking it’s really going to fly when we finally see it on the big screen.

After all, this is the guy who made the Kessel Run in twelve parsecs…

Great kid, don’t get cocky – Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com More

As you can see from the photos, Han Solo’s speeder is surrounded by other, strange-looking vehicles… and it seems he’s taking part in some kind of drag race. No, it’s unlikely to be a pod race like the prequels, but this cool ‘Star Wars’ speeder race might be a nod to another George Lucas movie.

A nod to an old George Lucas flick? – Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com More

‘American Graffiti’ was one of George Lucas’ early films, and featured Harrison Ford as Bob Falfa – a California teen embedded in the cruising culture of the 1960s. And it even features a cool drag race in one of its penultimate scenes.

Could the new ‘Han Solo’ movie give a nod to this classic film?

Just cruising… – Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com More

It certainly looks like.

Either way, it looks as though young Han Solo will be getting to show off his piloting skills in ways we’ve never seen before. And the thought of a young Han getting caught up in a high stakes drag race is just awesome.

An old rustbucket… but quick, no doubt – Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com More

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct, based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

