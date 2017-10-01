Han Solo set photo teases character’s Imperial connection

The ‘Han Solo’ movie is shrouded in secrecy…

But director Ron Howard may have let something slip.

‘Han Solo’ director Ron Howard has been flooding social media with behind-the-scenes snaps from the galaxy far, far away. But now it looks as though he’s dropped a small spoiler online, in his latest image with ‘Star Wars’ actress Thandie Newton.

And now we might have more of an idea about who she’s playing.

The image, which appeared online yesterday, revealed that Thandie Newton has officially wrapped on the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie – finishing off key reshoots before scooting off back to ‘Westworld’.

@thandienewton returned 2 #TheGalaxy to light up some key new #UntitledHanSolo scenes then back to #Westworld. What a powerhouse talent! pic.twitter.com/3Toldp3UtK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 30, 2017





Interestingly, it sounds as though Newton is involved in some key scenes of the ‘Han Solo’ movie… but it’s not what he said that’s turning head. It’s what he almost covered up with his hand.

If you look very closely at the above picture, you’ll see that Ron Howard’s hand is actually covering up a patch on Thandie’s jacket. Well… partially. But a closer look shows that it’s clearly the Imperial logo from the original ‘Star Wars’ saga.

What does this mean?

Well… we’re not entirely sure. If she was appearing in costume, it would be a good indicator that Thandie Newton’s character is enlisted in the Empire. But the more casual look suggests that it’s a cast and crew jacket – in which case, the insignia could mean nothing.

But why has Howard covered it up?

Will Thandie Newton join the Empire? Does this mean she’s playing a villain of some kind, or an Imperial who finds redemption during the course of the movie?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo, Michael K Williams and Thandie Newton.

Ron Howard has taken over directorial duties from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will direct the film based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

