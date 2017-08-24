Han Solo movie: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Disney might have kicked off its '...A Star Wars Story' series with Rogue One last year, but we know what you're really waiting for is the Han Solo movie that will follow it.

Well, unless your name is Harrison Ford.

The filmmakers have their work cut out for them, taking us back into the past of the galaxy's favourite smuggler. Here's everything you need to prepare yourself for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (which is looking as the likeliest title).

Han Solo movie release date: May the 25th be with you

Photo credit: Lucasfilm / Disney More

The film was recently announced to be arriving on May 25, 2018, five months after the release of Star Wars Episode 8.

The news comes as some surprise, as after Episode 8 was pushed back from May to December 2017, it looked like Disney had decided to claim Christmas as the new Star Wars season.

Still, as the new movies have proven to be far from delay-proof, and the rumour is that the Han Solo film has been delayed until December 13, 2018. It will begin shooting in London in January 2017.

Han Solo movie actor: 1 in 2,500

It was going to be no easy feat to find an actor worthy of stepping into Harrison Ford's boots, and Disney was well aware of this. Reports are that over 2,500 actors auditioned for the chance to don the classic boots-and-vest costume.

Those hundreds were whittled down to a shortlist featuring Miles Teller, Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner. And then another shortlist apparently featuring Reynor, Cohen, Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) – two of which had not been mentioned in relation to the role before anyway.

And finally, Ehrenreich has won out, with reports that he impressed Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed at Star Wars Celebration in London.

Photo credit: Lucasfilm/Getty/Digital Spy / 20th Century Fox More

That's bad luck for the internet's favourite Ford impersonator, Anthony Ingruber, perhaps. We're not sure we rate his Han impression, but the resemblance is uncanny.

Han Solo movie cast: All the stars in the galaxy

Photo credit: Disney More

Community's Donald Glover was long tipped to play a young Lando Calrissian – a casting choice we would be *more* than happy with – and that has finally been confirmed. It was his destiny, apparently, and the rumour is that the film will show just how Han won the Millennium Falcon from Lando in the first place.