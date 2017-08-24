Han Solo movie: Everything you need to know

Disney might have kicked off its '...A Star Wars Story' series with Rogue One last year, but we know what you're really waiting for is the Han Solo movie that will follow it.
Well, unless your name is Harrison Ford.
The filmmakers have their work cut out for them, taking us back into the past of the galaxy's favourite smuggler. Here's everything you need to prepare yourself for Han Solo: A Star Wars Story (which is looking as the likeliest title).
Han Solo movie release date: May the 25th be with you
The film was recently announced to be arriving on May 25, 2018, five months after the release of Star Wars Episode 8.
The news comes as some surprise, as after Episode 8 was pushed back from May to December 2017, it looked like Disney had decided to claim Christmas as the new Star Wars season.
Still, as the new movies have proven to be far from delay-proof, and the rumour is that the Han Solo film has been delayed until December 13, 2018. It will begin shooting in London in January 2017.
Han Solo movie actor: 1 in 2,500
It was going to be no easy feat to find an actor worthy of stepping into Harrison Ford's boots, and Disney was well aware of this. Reports are that over 2,500 actors auditioned for the chance to don the classic boots-and-vest costume.
Those hundreds were whittled down to a shortlist featuring Miles Teller, Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack Reynor, Ansel Elgort, Scott Eastwood, Emory Cohen and Blake Jenner. And then another shortlist apparently featuring Reynor, Cohen, Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) – two of which had not been mentioned in relation to the role before anyway.
And finally, Ehrenreich has won out, with reports that he impressed Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed at Star Wars Celebration in London.
That's bad luck for the internet's favourite Ford impersonator, Anthony Ingruber, perhaps. We're not sure we rate his Han impression, but the resemblance is uncanny.
Han Solo movie cast: All the stars in the galaxy
Community's Donald Glover was long tipped to play a young Lando Calrissian – a casting choice we would be *more* than happy with – and that has finally been confirmed. It was his destiny, apparently, and the rumour is that the film will show just how Han won the Millennium Falcon from Lando in the first place.
Glover has been making some serious sacrifices for the role, so we hope you appreciate it. He's also been hanging out with original Lando actor Billy Dee Williams, which was probably more enjoyable.
And Joonas Suotamo, a Finnish-born basketball player who worked as Peter Mayhew's double on The Force Awakens - and is also expected to appear in The Last Jedi - will play Chewie in the Han Solo movie.
"Chewbacca is one of the most iconic characters in the history of film," he said, "and Peter's development and portrayal of this beloved Wookiee has spread so much joy across the globe.
"Peter's guidance and kindness have been invaluable gifts which warmed my spirit and prepared me for this journey. I aspire to make Peter proud and bring Star Wars fans the Chewie they know and love."
Cheers legend (or Hunger Games star, if you will) Woody Harrelson is also on board as Beckett, "a mentor to Han" and "also a bit of a criminal".
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on board in an unknown role, as are Sing Street's Ian Kenny and Thandie Newton, fresh off her show-stealing role in Westworld. The Wire's Michael K Williams was cast, but has apparently been cut from the movie by director Ron Howard.
There's a theory going around that the female lead could be Sana Starros, a woman introduced in Marvel's Star Wars comics who claimed to be Han's wife, which the reported shortlist of young actresses of colour seems to support. Chewbacca's wife Malla may also have been spotted in a set photo.
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is also on board as a character apparently called Kira. The only official word on her character is that she will be one of "a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures", which tells us absolutely nothing.
Han Solo movie director: 11th hour switcheroo
Disney has been roping in a broad lineup of talented (though admittedly white, straight, male) directors to tackle their endlessly expanding new slate of Star Wars movies.
And taking the director's chair this time around were going to be Phil Lord and Chris Miller, best known for the Jump Street films and The Lego Movie.
Not only were they more than capable of bringing more of the wit and comedy that made Star Wars fun again in The Force Awakens, but they already had a practice run with some of the characters from a galaxy far, far away thanks to Lego's weirdly diverse licensing.
But on June 20, while midway through production, the surprising news broke that Lord and Miller had LEFT the project. In separate statements, Lucasfilm and the directors blamed "creative differences" (yep, that old cliché). We didn't see that coming.
In record time, Disney has signed veteran director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Rush, The Da Vinci Code) to take over the half-completed production.
I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77.- Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 22, 2017
I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film.- Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 22, 2017
Harrelson assures us that all is well. "I wouldn't worry. The Force is still very much with it."
Han Solo movie writers: We're in safe hands
A familiar name is coming back to tackle the script for the movie. That would be Lawrence Kasdan, who worked on The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, remaining blissfully unaffiliated with the prequels. It's also set to be his final outing in George Lucas's sandbox.
Having also worked on Raiders of the Lost Ark, there's no denying that Kasdan has a good handle on Han Solo and Harrison Ford. Good choice, Disney.
He will be joined by his son Jon Kasdan, whose credits are inevitably less impressive, but include writing on Dawson's Creek as well as a recurring role in Californication.
Han Solo movie working title: something about beer pong?
Shooting finally began on the Han Solo movie on 30 January 2017 with (now former) co-director Chris Miller celebrating the occasion via twitter.
Han First Shot, he captioned it, in a cheeky bit of Star Wars referencing (while also indication this is the first shot of the Han movie, obvs).
What you can also spot is the working title. Star Wars: Red Cup (I mean, we assume it's the working title unless Disney going in a very weird direction with this).
A reference to these red "Solo" party cups? A harkening back to Blue Harvest? Or just letters out of a scrabble bag? More when we have it.
Han Solo movie plot: A smuggler is born
It will come as absolutely no surprise at this point that details on the movie are light (and even lighter than they are for Rogue One and Episode 8), although it has actually been rumoured to be a trilogy rather than just one film.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said the film "moves closer to a heist or Western type feel".
"We've talked about [Frederic] Remington and those primary colours that are used in his paintings defining the look and feel of the film."
This is a story of a young, pre-New Hope Han, so it seems unlikely that Chewbacca won't be showing his hairy face in the film. Whether – like Chewie in Revenge of the Sith – they will try to tie the young smuggler's backstory more closely with the bigger Star Wars legend is a very good question.
Lawrence Kasdan has given us some vague hints as to the shape of the story. "It will not be like here is where he was born and this is how he was raised," he told Empire.
"I think what it will be is what was he like ten years earlier, you know maybe a little earlier you'll get a glimpse but... what formed the person we meet in the cantina? It is not so much about his specific history. It is about what makes a person like that? He's not full formed in the cantina!"
We did say it was vague.
And could we perhaps see Han winning the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian and maybe making some unfortunate deals with Jabba the Hutt? Kasdan says... maybe.
We were all very confused to hear that the film would reveal "how [Han] got his name"" – we had always assumed it was from Mr and Mrs Solo on the day of his birth. But that was a false alarm, as Disney CEO Bob Iger had apparently meant that we would see him 'make a name for himself'.
You Might Also Like
457