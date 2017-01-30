Han Solo Movie Begins Shooting, With Greedo Reference and a Corny Fake Title

Shooting has begun on the Han Solo movie — and while we still don’t know the official title, director Chris Miller has leaked the groan-worthy working title. On Monday morning, Miller tweeted a photo of co-director Phil Lord holding a clapperboard, on which appears the title logo for a film called Star Wars: Red Cup. Unless the new film is set at Starbucks during the holidays, we’re assuming that Red Cup is a joke that refers to two things: (1) Solo cups, the ubiquitous party accessory that shares a name with the Star Wars hero, and (2) Blue Harvest, the decoy working title of 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Just in case there was any confusion, Miller added the caption “Han First Shot” — for once, a variation on “Han shot first” that will provoke no arguments. Check out the tweet below.

The second of Star Wars‘ stand-alone “anthology films” (the first was Rogue One), the Han Solo film stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character, Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian (the role originated in The Empire Strikes Back by Billy Dee Williams), and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke in an unknown role. Woody Harrelson has also been cast in the film and said at the Sundance Film Festival last week that he’ll be playing a mentor to Han. Not much else is known about the film yet, except that it involves the early adventures of Han and Chewbacca.

