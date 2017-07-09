Han Solo leaked set pictures feature Chewie and Woody Harrelson

Han Solo isn’t going solo in his upcoming film…

And it looks as though his old pal Chewie is returning.

Thanks to TMZ, we’ve been given a look behind-the-scenes of the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie. Their leaked set photos give us a glimpse of the ever-faithful Chewbacca… as well as our first real look at Woody Harrelson’s new character.

And it all looks pretty awesome.

– Star Wars 8 Teases Biggest Twist Ever

– Coolest Star Wars Original Trilogy Deleted Scenes

– Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s Shocking Ending

“The upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo instalment has gone through some changes, but one thing we know for sure… Woody Harrelson will hang with Han and Chewbacca in the movie at some point,” they revealed.

'Star Wars' Han Solo Film Set Photos Show Woody Harrelson Meeting Young Han and Chewbacca https://t.co/8r8qfUYC58 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2017





“In new pics from the set, obtained by TMZ, Harrelson’s character Beckett meets up with Han Solo — played by Alden Ehrenreich — and Chewie in what looks like some sort of space station.”

Apparently, these set pictures were taken before Ron Howard took over as director, so presumably Phil Lord and Chris Miller were still behind the cameras on these. And I have to admit – I like the look of it.

Clearly, they’re in some kind of futuristic space lift…

But I can’t help feeling that this scene has a touch of the old carbonite chamber about it.

Perhaps this will sever as a neat reference to future events in the galaxy far, far away… or perhaps it’s just a lift. For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But these new set photos sure do give me a new hope.

And Alden Ehrenreich just looks like a natural, doesn’t he?

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Michael K Williams.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct, based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

– Young Han Solo Film Is ‘A Blast’

– The Worst Changes To Star Wars: A New Hope

– Darth Vader Cosplay Causes School Evacuation