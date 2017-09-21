Han Solo director Ron Howard teases a classic location

From Digital Spy

Ron Howard has dropped yet another teaser ahead of Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie – and it looks like it's heading to a classic location: the Millennium Falcon's famous Kessel Run.

The director tweeted a picture on Wednesday (September 20) showing an entrance to a cave with the caption: "Spicey?"

As Star Wars diehards will no doubt remember, Solo brags in the original film: "You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon?… It's the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs."

"Spicey?" refers to the Kessel Run being a hyperspace route used by smugglers to move spice from the mines of Kessel.

It also got a reference in The Force Awakens, when Rey boards the vessel and asks: "This is the ship that made the Kessel Run in 14 parsecs?" Han Solo corrects her: "Twelve!"

So, that is one hardcore reference, Ron. Well played.

The director took over the untitled Han Solo spin-off earlier this year after previously-confirmed directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project mid-production over creative differences.

Speaking after he was confirmed as the new director, Howard assured Star Wars fans the movie was in good hands.

"I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77," he said. "I hope to honour the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film."

Alden Ehrenreich is starring as the iconic smuggler, while Donald Glover is playing Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star, with Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

The untitled Young Han Solo movie will be released on May 25, 2018 in US and UK cinemas.

