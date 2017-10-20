    1 / 19

    Freddy Krueger

    This costume is more confusing than upsetting. So, Freddy is using his own clawed hands on his, uh, bosom? And his iconic striped sweater has been reduced to a barely there skirt and scarf? The horror!
    (Photo: Partycity.com)

    Halloween horror: 19 terrible 'sexy' movie and TV costumes no one should ever wear

    So-called sexy Halloween costumes have gotten out of control in the last few years, with manufacturers doing their best to crank out a “sexy” version of pretty much anything. Even characters that have no business being sexy are now tarted up — and it’s time for the madness to end. Click through to see 19 terrible “sexy” pop culture costumes that simply should not exist.

