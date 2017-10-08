Halle Berry says she has ‘no regrets’ as she shares throwback picture
Halle shared a flashback photo from her younger days.
Halle Berry has said if she could give any advice to her younger self it would be to “do it all the same”.
The Oscar-winning actress, 51, said on Instagram that she has does not have any regrets about what she has done with her life.
Berry posted a throwback picture on the site, of herself when she was younger.
The image shows the smiling star in a denim jacket, with long curls over her shoulders.
Berry wrote: “If I could give this young girl some advice… I’d tell her to do it all the same…
“No regrets.”
