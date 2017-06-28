Halle Berry says her Oscar win 'did nothing' for movie diversity

Berry… says that her Oscar win has meant nothing for diversity in the movies – Credit: PA

Halle Berry has said that she’s ‘profoundly hurt and saddened’ that her Oscar win in 2002 has ‘done nothing’ to assist diversity in Hollywood movie making.

Berry won the Best Actress going for her breakthrough role in ‘Monster’s Ball’.

In her Oscar acceptance speech, she said: “This moment is so much bigger than me.

“This is for every nameless, faceless woman of colour who now has a chance tonight because this door has been opened.”

However, she remains the the only black woman to have scooped the Best Actress award at the Oscars in 15 years.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Berry said: “It’s troubling, to say the least.

“I sat there, and I remembered that speech, and I remember how I didn’t even know where that speech came from, because I didn’t have a speech. I was pretty sure Sissy Spacek was going to win. That was what was ruminating in my spirit, and it just came out.

“And then two Oscars ago (when no black actors or actresses were nominated in the main acting categories), I thought ‘Wow, that moment really meant nothing. I thought it meant something but, it meant nothing.

“I was profoundly hurt and profoundly saddened by that, and it inspired me to try and get involved in other ways, which is why I want to start directing, I want to start producing more. I want to start being a part of making more opportunities for people of colour.

“I have conversations more deeply with the Academy members to figure out how to help add more diversity into this group who choose who wins every year. These kinds of groups have to start changing.

“We need more people of colour writing, directing, producing, not just starring, we have to start telling stories that include us, and when they don’t include us we have to start asking ‘why can’t that be a person of colour’, why can’t that white male character be a black woman.

“We have to start pushing the envelope and asking these questions.”

