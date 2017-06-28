Halle Berry Says Her Historic Oscar Win 'Meant Nothing' for Diversity

Halle Berry made history when she became the first black woman to win Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball at the 2002 Academy Awards, but she doesn't think the moment did much to pave the way for others.

In a recent conversation with Teen Vogue, the 50-year-old actress said that her Oscar triumph "meant nothing."

"I was pretty sure Sissy Spacek was going to win. That [sentiment] just was what was ruminating in my spirit during that whole process," said Berry, adding that the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite movement made her realize that not much has changed.

"I sat there and I really thought, 'Wow, that moment really meant nothing. It meant nothing. I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing,'" she shared. "I was profoundly hurt by that, and saddened by that."

"It inspired me to try to get involved in other ways, which is why I want to start directing. I want to start producing more. I want to start making more opportunities for people of color," she continued. "I have conversations more deeply with Academy members, and I'm trying to figure out how to help and add more diversity to the Academy."

"These kinds of groups have to start changing and have to become more conscious and more inclusive," she said. "I think black people... people of color... only have a chance to win based on how much we're allowed to put out. That says to me that we need more people of color writing, directing, producing -- not just starring. We have to start telling stories that include us."

Only eight women of color have been nominated in the Best Actress category since Berry took home her award. Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences this year.

