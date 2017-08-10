Halle Berry reveals that her Storm and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine had secret romance

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Jess Cagle (watch above), Berry reveals that Storm and Wolverine once had a thing together — at least, until Famke Janssen’s crimson-haired telepath Jean Grey stole the spiky-haired hero’s heart:

“Storm and Logan used to be lovers. It’s true. Storm and Logan had a thing… I joke in the movies, I’m like, ‘How come nobody’s loving on Storm.’ Like what’s wrong with Storm? Nobody is checking for Storm. So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up.”

Berry goes on to say that “When he really decided that Jean Grey was his [love] … that caused a problem…the having two girls at once thing, that didn’t work for … that doesn’t work for Storm.”

In a deleted scene from 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past (above), Wolverine does give Storm an intense farewell kiss before setting off on his mission, which confirms Berry’s general story. However, it still seems that her description of that relationship’s timing is off, since Wolverine fell in love with Jean Grey almost immediately after showing up at Professor Xavier’s mansion in 2000’s X-Men (thus precluding any prior amour with Storm). The above deleted clip instead suggests that the two had a romance after Grey was out of the picture, and the Sentinel-fostered apocalypse had destroyed most of mutantkind.

Of course, the fact that Berry doesn’t seem totally clear on the X-Men movies’ order of events isn’t wholly surprising, since no one else is either — they’re arguably the most chronologically jumbled movies in Hollywood history.

