Halle Berry: James Bond shouldn't be a woman

Former Bond girl Halle Berry doesn’t think James Bond should be recast as a female character.

Berry, who played Jinx opposite Pierce Brosnan in 2002’s ‘Die Another Day’, believes gender-flipping 007 would be a disservice to Ian Fleming’s legacy.

“I want [women] to be tough but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman,” Berry told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know Ian Fleming’s stories. I don’t think you can change Bond to a woman.”





Her quotes come off the back of the news that Jodie Whittaker would be playing the first female incarnation of The Doctor in ‘Doctor Who’. Chris Hemsworth also recently suggested Charlize Theron should play the first female James Bond, but Berry, who was once linked with her own James Bond spy spin-off ‘Jinx’, thinks women would be better served with their own kick-ass superspy, rather than a repurposed Bond.

“We can create a new Bond character that’s a woman, and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don’t know if bond should be a woman,” she explained.

Halle Berry as NSA agent Giacinta ‘Jinx’ Johnson in ‘Die Another Day’ (Eon Productions/MGM) More

Who will play James Bond in the recently announced ‘Bond 25’ has been a hot topic of discussion since the film was officially confirmed by Eon Productions for release in November 2019. Daniel Craig is likely to return for his fifth 007 film, but it’s still yet to be officially confirmed.

The 25th James Bond adventure currently doesn’t have an official distributor, director, or title yet, all we know is Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have worked on all of Daniel Craig’s Bond films to date, would be writing the script.

A recent Yahoo Movies poll suggested fans want Daniel Craig to return, Christopher Nolan to direct, Tom Hardy as the villain, and Gal Gadot to play the Bond girl.

Read more

Domino pic prompts predictable backlash

Tabloid scalded over Bond 25 fake news

Star Wars 9 script getting a rewrite