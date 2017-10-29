Gwyneth Paltrow thrills fans with creepy Seven Halloween costume

Her character in Seven was beheaded, and the head placed in a box.

Gwyneth Paltrow has “won Halloween” by dressing up as her “head in a box” from Seven, film fans have said.

The Hollywood actress played the wife of a detective (Brad Pitt) who is beheaded by a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) in the 1995 thriller, with her head ending up in a box.

She reprised the grisly scene for the spooky event, with her friend Brad Falchuk standing in as Spacey’s character.

A hilarious image posted on Instagram shows Paltrow slumped in a bath with her head inside a cardboard box which has a “Fragile” label on the side.

Falchuk sits with her in the tub, dressed in a prisoner’s orange jumpsuit.

Paltrow captioned the picture with a pumpkin emoji.

The snap has gone down a storm with fans, who have been reminiscing online about the creepy film.

“Omg, you win Halloween,” wrote one, while another called it the “greatest Halloween idea EVER”.

“Whaaaaaaatsssssintheboxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx? Genius! I laughed out loud,” said another, while one congratulated the star by saying: “This is EVERYTHING. Well played.”