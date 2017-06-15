Gwyneth Paltrow might be giving up acting to focus on Goop

Paltrow… acting could be taking a backseat in favour of her lifestyle company Goop – Credit: AP

Gwyneth Paltrow could be set to give up on her acting career.

The star of movies like ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ and an Oscar-winner for ‘Shakespeare In Love’ reckons she ‘isn’t sure’ about continuing acting and may instead choose to concentrate her efforts on her lifestyle company Goop.

“I’m not sure how I’ll feel about acting going forward,” she told Extra.

I’m doing just a teensy little bit here and there when I have time, but I am loving running my business.

“You know, my life has been skewing far more heavily towards my business, and it has to right now that we have so much going on.

“We’re growing so fast (at my company), and it’s such an exciting time to be doing what I’m doing.”

Indeed, Paltrow has now roles currently in the offing, and her last movie, the 2015 comedy ‘Mortdecai’ with Johnny Depp, was a critical and financial disaster.

In fact, she’s not had a proper leading role since the 2010 country music drama ‘Country Strong’.

Recent years have seen her more involved in Goop, the website and lifestyle brand which seems to consistently court controversy.

From the advocacy of practices like ‘vaginal steaming’ to ‘earthing’, a barefoot therapy which was picked up on during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel last week, it’s often mocked for being wildly out of touch with normality.

“I don’t know what the f**k we talk about,” she told Kimmel with a laugh, after to trying to explain just what ‘earthing’ entails.

Meanwhile, a widely-shared article in the New York Post earlier this week reported from last weekend’s ‘ridiculous’ $500-a-ticket Goop wellness summit in New York, which reputedly highlighted a wealth of dubious health practices interspersed with impenetrable psychobabble from invited speakers.

