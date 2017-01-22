Guy Ritchie's Tweaked 'King Arthur' Shows Off Moves in New TV Spot

King Arthur has had a rough reboot.

The mythical Excalibur-wielding Camelot-dwelling monarch has been primed for a comeback since 2014, when director Guy Ritchie began production on what would be eventually titled King Arthur: Legend of the Sword with Charlie Hunnam taking the title role. The film was initially slated to open in July 2016, but Warner Bros. bumped the date to February 2017, then March, before settling on May 12. A lackluster reception at last year’s Comic-Con couldn’t have helped matters; despite a game Hunnam taking the Hall H stage, the audience barely reacted to the the frenetic trailer, which veered wildly from GoPro-styled action to bro-centric humor to Game of Thrones–channeling battle scenes. Now, with Ritchie proclaiming the visual effects up to snuff, King Arthur is finally ready for its close-up via a new TV spot. (Watch above.)

Titled “Kingdom,” the 45-second commercial dials back the manic energy of the Comic-Con trailer as it focuses on Hunnam’s Arthur attempt to take his rightful place on the throne, a spot occupied by his wicked uncle (Jude Law). That’s easier said than done, with the spot promising plenty of swordplay against some intense adversaries.

The clip arrives a day after Warners unveiled a new poster (below) featuring the tagline “From Nothing Comes a King.”

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword also stars Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, and Eric Bana.