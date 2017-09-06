Guy Ritchie's Aladdin slated after white prince character casting

Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic animated feature ‘Aladdin’ has stumbled into another row over race.

It’s been announced that the actor Billy Magnussen, who appeared in the movie musical ‘Into The Woods’ and Netflix series ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’, will play a newly-created character, Prince Anders.

Nowhere in the original Middle Eastern folktale that the story of Aladdin comes from – nor the 1992 movie – does such a character exist, so movie fans have asked ‘what gives?’

They wrote a new character in for a remake of the cartoon Aladdin…..*looks at new character* pic.twitter.com/0QuGdskP9u — ThaTzuBurr (@BaeTzuBurr) September 6, 2017





This new character for #aladdin makes me sad to be white, the Aladdin world has no white people sorry but we don't need to be in everything pic.twitter.com/jaj2JWqn6m — Ashley ®© ➰ (@Ashleyfangirl) September 6, 2017





How I feel about he live action remake of Aladdin right now: pic.twitter.com/g3F2lpQVcP — H.C. (@MorticiaMoon) September 6, 2017





Why did they add a white prince to #Aladdin? This is going to be a disaster ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0Hjrs2FNzT — Jovanny Evans (@jobonito) September 6, 2017





they did not just rewrite Aladdin?? Just to add a white person into it?? Right in front of my salad?? https://t.co/bmoTX8gaT2 — #defendDACA (@VancityReynIds) September 6, 2017





Others were disgruntled less about the fact that the character is white, and more about why the story is being meddled with the story in the first place:

How do you just add a new character to Aladdin? Who is this Prince? Where is he from? Why is he here? Why are you ruining my childhood? pic.twitter.com/6VlMZRzjAO — Sade Giliberti (@OneSadie) September 6, 2017





Disney can make a frame by frame remake of Beauty and the Beast, but Aladdin needs to be altered?! The animated film was perfect wtf! pic.twitter.com/pcz2k4rXyX — ferdosa @ TIFF (@atomicwick) September 6, 2017





Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that Ritchie has fallen foul of such matters, with many eyes trained closely on any potential white-washing in the production of the movie.

There was similar consternation when Naomi Scott of ‘Power Rangers’ fame was cast as Princess Jasmine, a British actress of Indian origin, rather than the production finding an actress of Middle Eastern origin.

Many complained of Hollywood’s apparent attitude that actors and actresses of Asian and Middle Eastern origin are ‘interchangeable’ because of their skin tone.

Everyone: you should really cast an Arab for the role of jasmine

Disney: let's just cast someone who's 50% Indian and see if they notice — spooky sammy (@ssammyysmith) July 18, 2017





i love naomi scott but i don't love the "brown ppl are interchangeable" idea that hollywood believes in so it's a no from me lmao — tahlia ✨ (@dirzacksnyder) July 15, 2017





Don't forget that after "auditioning" thousands of ME actresses they cast a British-Indian actress, who has worked w Disney before. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/UfiY24linW — ferdosa @ TIFF (@atomicwick) September 6, 2017





It was said that Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed – both also of Asian and not Middle Eastern origin – were initially being pursued for the lead role, prior to the casting of Mena Massoud (an Egyptian-Canadian) as Aladdin.

With Will Smith in the role of the Genie, the movie has no release date just yet.

