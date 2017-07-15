Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin remake finds new Aladdin and Jasmine

Disney has found its live-action Aladdin.

Now he and Princess Jasmine are heading to a whole new world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney just announced who will star as Aladdin in the upcoming live-action remake… as well as who will play Princess Jasmine.

“Newcomer Mena Massoud and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott have booked a flight on a magic carpet ride,” they revealed. “Massoud has secured the coveted role of Aladdin while Scott will be playing Jasmine in the Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin movie.”

And they’ll be joining Will Smith, who’s confirmed to play the Genie.

Of course, the news comes after months of speculation as to who will land the coveted roles, with the likes of Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall linked to the role of Princess Jasmine.

“While there was interest in names like Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed, Disney ultimately went with an unknown to play their Prince Ali.”

So, who is Mena Massoud?

Mena Massoud will star as Aladdin – Credit: Disney/Nickelodeon More

He’s perhaps best known as Jared Malik in the TV show ‘Open Heart’… but is also about to join the upcoming ‘Jack Ryan’ TV series as Tarek Kassar. Of course, ‘Aladdin’ will mark his feature film debut, so it’s quite a step up for the young actor.

But hats off to Disney for opening up to a more diverse cast.

As for Naomi Scott, she recently suited up as the Pink Ranger in the ‘Power Rangers’ reboot… and has appeared on British TV in the likes of ‘Lewis’ and ‘By Any means’.

‘Aladdin’ stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith.

Guy Ritchie will direct the movie based on a script by John August.

